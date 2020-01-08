comScore

CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’

By Colby HallJan 8th, 2020, 6:12 am


CNN’s Communications team hit back at  Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan Collins about President Donald Trump’s plan to address the nation over the current conflict with Iran.

Collins tweeted Zeleny’s reporting that “urgent preparations” were being made for Trump to say a speech and that plans were being made for an Oval Office address. Collins tweeted:

But Grisham took immediate issue with Collins’ tweet, saying via quote tweet that “this is not true – was never true,” before lashing out at CNN for placing more importance in being first to break news, which in her opinion, led to “irresponsible ‘reporting.'” Grisham tweeted:

The CNN PR team was not having this, however, and chose to push back at the White House Press Secretary, noting that Grisham is “completely out of the loop in her own shop.” CNN Communications tweeted:

It is not clear that President Trump is planning a specific Oval Office address, but he did announce via his own Twitter feed Tuesday night that he would be making a statement Wednesday morning. Trump Tweeted:

