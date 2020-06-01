CNN president Jeff Zucker dropped a strong hint that he’s planning a run for New York City Mayor next fall.

In an interview with Ben Smith of The New York Times, Zucker – who has been CNN’s president since 2013, and is also the chairman for news and sports at WarnerMedia — played coy when asked if he is interested in running for mayor. Nonetheless, given the high-profile venue in which he made his remarks, the CNN chief made it clear that a City Hall bid is very much on the table.

Smith writes:

Four years ago, he told me he was considering a future in politics. On Thursday, I asked him whether he was interested in the most obvious role, which will be open next year in a city aching for leadership: mayor of New York. He paused, and said he didn’t want his answer to cause a storm of news. Then, he said, “New York City is going to need a very strong mayor in the aftermath of this, and I always like a challenge.”

Indeed, in late 2015, Zucker told Smith “I would consider anything,” when asked if he would one day run for mayor. Zucker also hinted at his political ambitions in a New York magazine profile in 2014.

“Would I consider a run for political office? Yes.” Zucker said.

And in the years which have followed, industry buzz has been strong that Zucker is plotting a bid.

