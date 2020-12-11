CNN Reports Melania Packing Up to Leave Despite Trump Election Challenges

CNN’s Kate Bennett reported Friday that First Lady Melania Trump is packing up her things and already planning her next steps in life despite her husband’s election challenges.

“I think the fact that she is just planning to leave the White House is notable,” Bennett told New Day co-anchors Alisyn Camerota and John Berman. “Obviously, publicly she’s been aligned with the president and hasn’t said, ‘let’s get out of here,’ but behind the scenes, she’s been packing up and figuring out what to take to Mar-a-Lago, which is going to be their home in Florida.”

Pointing out that President Donald Trump is likely to receive a budget to set up an office following his presidency, Bennet noted it is unlikely that Melania will receive the same funding, as first ladies generally do not.

Despite the lack of budget, Bennett explained that most first ladies, and many second ladies, establish an office once they have left the White House.

“They handle correspondents, they continue whatever initiative at the started in the White House, for Michelle Obama that was ‘Let Girls Learn,'” she added. “It’s a little bit different for Melania Trump — she has had a very scant staff while in the White House. You and I can probably bounce back initiatives of first ladies in modern times off our tongue, it’s very difficult for most Americans to understand or sort of repeat what ‘Be Best’ was about in a specific sense other than broadly helping children.”

The reporter also shared rumors that Melania is working on a book — noting that it will not be a memoir, and likely something closer to a coffee table book, as she is a particularly private first lady.

“But certainly she is thinking that she’s moving out on January 20th,” Bennett stressed.

Watch above, via CNN.

