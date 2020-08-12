CNN Rips Fox News Coverage of Kamala Harris Pick as Indistinguishable From Trump Campaign

CNN ripped Fox News on Wednesday over its coverage of Kamala Harris being chosen as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s running mate, calling it indistinguishable from President Donald Trump’s campaign.

On CNN’s New Day, anchor John Berman said Harris “is not the easiest pick for Donald Trump or the Trump campaign, I think that is just a fact,” before adding, “And you could see it play out overnight in the Trump campaign and on Fox TV, which is I guess not the Trump campaign but sometimes it’s a distinction without a difference.”

CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, edited by CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter and senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, also opened fire on Fox’s coverage, comparing it to the Trump campaign.

“Fox News was in full attack mode Tuesday night, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Kamala Harris. From depicting her as a ‘radical running mate’ to mocking the pronunciation of her name to suggesting Joe Biden didn’t actually select her himself, the conservative network’s prime time lineup was in overdrive,” the newsletter declared, before arguing, “Frankly, if you stripped the network’s programming of any identifying labels or names, and just looked at a transcript of the 8pm to 11pm hours, you’d be forgiven if you mistook the channel for a Trump 2020 campaign livestream.”

“Of course, that isn’t terribly surprising. The alliance between Fox News and President Trump has been well documented,” it went on. “But the attacks serve as a guide for what the Trump campaign and right-wing media at large are going to throw at Harris.”

