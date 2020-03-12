CNN anchor Brianna Keilar claimed President Donald Trump’s controversial presidential address on the coronavirus this week “set the stage” for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to “walk on in and look presidential” with his own speech the following day.

The former veep delivered a speech on Thursday afternoon that was designed to contrast with President Trump’s poorly received Wednesday night address. Biden criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus and laid out steps he believes necessary to combat the crisis.

CNN anchors, reporters, and commentators reacted to Biden’s speech with praise that highlighted exactly the contrast he’d been hoping to cast with Trump.

“Joe Biden there with a speech on how he would deal with coronavirus,” Keilar said after Biden wrapped up, and added “He started by saying that this virus has laid bare the shortcomings of this administration. He went through them. The hollowing out of agencies, he said, the disparaging of science, the damage to the credibility and relationships around the world.”

“But sort of big picture here, the president last night, he kind of whiffed at his chance to convince Americans that he has a plan for dealing with the spread of the virus here domestically, and he just set the stage for Joe Biden to kind of walk on in and look presidential,” she continued.

CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip agreed, responding, “Yeah, it seemed very much that last night, what President Trump thought he needed to do was to rebrand this crisis by calling it something different, saying that this was a foreign virus, and trying to frame it in an us against them kind of way.”

“But what the American public and the markets were looking for was some sense of a plan,” she explained. “What is the plan for getting testing to be more widespread in the country? What is the plan to build up hospital capacity in the country? What is the plan for containing this virus that is already here?”

“And what you saw Joe Biden do was something that would have been very easy for President Trump to do in his speech as well, which is just to simply lay out what are your proposals to get this done. Put them on the table,” Phillip proclaimed. “So this was really tee-ball for Joe Biden. It was not hard for him to have done that.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]