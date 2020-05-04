Following last week’s reporting that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been blocked from testifying in an upcoming hearing by the White House, there’s new indications today the White House will be limiting task force members from testifying in general.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported today, “Even though the president and other top aides have touted their response to the pandemic, sources tell CNN the White House is moving to limit coronavirus task force members from testifying at congressional hearings. That means fewer hearings featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx.

“Dr. Fauci is scheduled to appear before a GOP Senate-led committee next week,” he added, noting how the request from a House committee to get testimony from Fauci was denied.

After Acosta’s report, journalists obtained a memo apparently from the White House saying, “For the month of May, no Task Force members, or key deputies of Task Force members, may accept hearing invitations. Exceptions may be made only with the express approval of the White House Chief of Staff.”

Obtained via two sources: White House circulates memo on Hill barring members of the coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress in May without approval from Meadows pic.twitter.com/NK1qxvucP8 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 4, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]