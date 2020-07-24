CNN’s Jim Acosta spoke with Wolf Blitzer Friday after the day’s White House briefing and what Acosta called “spin and denial” from the White House.

He said that the Trump administration is demonstrating “their tortured relationship with reality” in insisting that President Donald Trump has not shifted on his response to the coronavirus “one day after he scrapped his convention plans in Florida.”

Acosta said in his report, “Just as the president is changing course in his response to the coronavirus, white house officials are trying to pull a fast one, falsely claiming Mr. Trump has been consistent all along.”

Kayleigh McEnany today said, “There has been no change. He hasn’t changed. In fact, just speaking on covid generally, the way I’ve heard him talk privately in the Oval Office is the way he’s talking out here.”

Acosta brought up the scrapped RNC convention in Florida, where the event was moved to after North Carolina, the party’s first choice.

He said that one Republican convention official “described the party’s decision to move some of its events to Jacksonville before scrapping them as a multimillion dollar debacle.”

