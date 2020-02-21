CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota implied that President Donald Trump’s comments at a rally Thursday night reflect a nostalgia for slavery, saying “Has anything ever been more telling than that he wants Gone with the Wind back?”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Camerota introduced a clip of Trump at his rally, ranting about Best Picture winner “Parasite.”

“And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind, can we get Gone With the Wind back please?” Trump said.

“Has anything ever been more telling than that he wants Gone with the Wind back?” Camerota asked, with a laugh.

“Well look, there’s a lot to that, ok, Gone with the Wind ain’t exactly the most woke movie in the world,” co-anchor John Berman said of the 1939 epic, which romanticizes slavery and the Confederacy.

The panel discussed the “Parasite” distributor’s reaction (“Understandable, he can’t read.”), and correspondent Dana Bash called the chunk “red meat” for his audience due to its criticism of a film from a “foreign country.”

Camerota got one more shot in to clarify her earlier meaning. When Jeffrey Toobin cracked “But in fairness, it’s like only yesterday that ‘Gone with the Wind’ was in the theater, Camerota remarked “Back when America was great.”

