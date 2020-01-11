CNN’s Brian Stelter chided Republican Rep. Doug Collins for saying Democrats are “in love with terrorists” – noting that the Georgia congressman apologizing was the “lowest possible bar.”

The Reliable Sources anchor was speaking with Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Saturday, who noted Collins originally made the comments on Fox Business before apologizing on Twitter after getting criticized by Democratic politicians who served in a theater of war like Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

“Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” Collins declared in a series of Twitter posts earlier this week.

“He could have gone on Fox News and made that apology two hours earlier, is this another example of Fox News viewers getting one side of the story?” Cabrera asked Stelter.

“Garry Kasparov has pointed this out to me in the past, he’s said it happens on Fox and the cleanup happens here on CNN or on Twitter,” Stelter said. “He should have known the words coming out of his mouth the first time were heinous.”

This is the ugliest kind of politics and I think most people in American life know better, but unfortunately, some of these politicians are just … really digging really deep,” Stelter continued. “At least Collins gets a little bit of credit for apologizing, but it’s the lowest possible bar and he didn’t do it on Fox, he only did it on Twitter.”

Watch above, via CNN.

