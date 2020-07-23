CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and John Berman had a laugh on Thursday as they talked about President Donald Trump weirdly bragging in a Fox News interview about how he passed a cognitive test.

CNN’s New Day used part of their show to review footage of Trump going on a bizarre tangent where he attacked Joe Biden, went into fascinating detail about the test, and touted his “good memory.” Since Trump went on and on about how he was able to recite the test’s list of “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” Camerota picked up on that and mockingly recited the nursery rhyme “head, shoulders, knees, and toes.”

“You can do it if you try really, really hard. But what does it tell us about the president’s state of mind that he believes that that was something extraordinary?” Camerota asked. “In the president’s own words, he found those last five questions ‘very hard’ as he told Chris Wallace, and he, we now know, asked to take the cognitive test. Why did he request that especially?”

Camerota noted that Dr. Marc Siegel “looked somewhat stunned by that entire dissertation,” and Berman snarked “that took ten years off of his life. I’m sure he needs therapy after what he just saw there.” Camerota continued to navigate the bulk of the conversation however, theorizing that Trump is reacting to recent Fox polls showing most voters think Biden is more mentally sound to be president than Trump.

Watch above, via CNN.

