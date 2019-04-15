CNN’s Camerota Grills Trump Campaign Staffer: Does Trump Know He’s Putting Ilhan Omar in Danger?

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota questioned Trump campaign adviser Marc Lotter on Monday over the president’s intense criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has faced death threats recently from his supporters.

Noting that Omar is facing a spike in death threats, Camerota asked Lotter: “Does the president know that he’s putting her in danger?”

“I don’ think it’s the president that’s putting her in danger, I think it’s her ill-thought out words that she used to describe the greatest terror attack on the history of United States soil which killed nearly 3,000 Americans,” Lotter replied. “Those are her words. That’s what’s making the threats.”

Perhaps realizing his ill-thought out words, Lotter clarified: “Make no mistake, no congressperson, no American should be threatened and no one is inciting violence. I think what they’re doing doing is showing outrage toward words that should have been better thought out.”

Camerota pointed out the alleged spike in death threats occurred after the president’s tweet of of video pairing video of the 9/11 attacks with Omar’s comment, and asked if Trump planned to delete the tweet.

“I’m not aware of the president planning to take down that tweet,” Lotter said, before criticizing leaders from the Democratic party defending Omar’s comments.

The CNN host repeatedly pressed Lotter over whether the president “should take down that tweet,” and the adviser finally replied: “I’m not going to tell the president what he should or should not do with his Twitter account.”

He then compared Trump’s tweet to the widely decried cover of the New York Post, which scolded Omar on top of a picture of the burning World Trade Center towers.

“I wouldn’t hold the New York Post accountable for how a headline might be viewed, I’m not going to hold the president’s Twitter account to that either,” Lotter said. “Ultimately what Congresswoman Omar needs to do is retract those statements.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com