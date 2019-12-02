CNN’s Dana Bash pointedly mocked the Republican Party’s just-released impeachment report that strives to absolve President Donald Trump of any misconduct with Ukraine, despite hours of damning White House and national security official testimony: “Black is white, up is down. …It just doesn’t match with the reality that’s in front of our face.”

Bash’s comments came as part of a panel on OutFront, where host Erin Burnett dismantled the GOP’s pro-Trump document, which does not “concede a single point of wrongdoing,” as “ridiculous” that “goes against the facts.”

“Here’s the statement from the president himself, OK?” Burnett noted. “Just to remind people. We don’t even need to go to David Holmes saying he overheard the president saying to [US Ambassador to EU] Gordon Sondland said the president doesn’t give a you know what about Ukraine. We have the president himself saying what he wanted from Ukraine. It wasn’t about corruption.”

“The president said it himself, Dana,” Burnett pointed out, after playing a clip of Trump encouraging Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. “And yet, [House Intel Ranking Member Devin] Nunes and [GOP Congressman Jim] Jordan have come out with a report saying the facts aren’t the facts.”

“Black is white, up is down,” Bash said, shaking her head. “We have such a tribal situation here in Washington, and across the country. But they feed on each other. It’s tribal, in large part, because you have reports like this, which as you just played so well and showed so well, it just doesn’t match with the reality that’s in front of our face that the president himself said. So, you know, they took it, this report, you know, maybe not just two steps too far, ten steps too far, because they can. Because they believe they can get away with it, with the people that they care about, the Republican base. And history shows, the current state of affairs shows, that they’re not wrong.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

