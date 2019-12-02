GOP Impeachment Report Does Not ‘Concede a Single Point of Wrongdoing’ from Trump: NY Times

With the House Intel Committee Democrats writing up its report on the impeachment inquiry after the past few weeks of hearings, Republicans have been working on a counter-report of their own, the details of which are now being reported in some news outlets.

According to the New York Times, the report does not “concede a single point of wrongdoing or hint of misbehavior by the president” and argues that Trump had a “genuine and reasonable” concern about Ukrainian corruption when he pushed for investigations:

In the Republicans’ dissenting views, they argue that after two months of investigation, the evidence “does not support” that Mr. Trump withheld a coveted White House meeting for Ukraine’s president or nearly $400 million in security assistance for the country as leverage for securing the investigations.

As for the witnesses who’ve testified about their concerns and knowledge of events surrounding the withheld aid, the Republican report insists Democrats are trying to impeach Trump “based on the accusations and assumptions of unelected bureaucrats who disagreed with President Trump’s policy initiatives and processes.”

“The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct; it is an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system,” it says.

Per CBS News, the Republicans also say there’s “nothing wrong with asking serious questions about the presence of Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on the board of directors of Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian company, or about Ukraine’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.”

