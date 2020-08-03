CNN’s Dana Bash said that President Donald Trump attacked Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx for the first time on Monday because “she made the error in Trump’s mind of telling the truth.”

Trump ripped Birx on Monday, responding to her interview with Bash on Sunday where she faced questions about the recent surge in Covid-19 cases around the country. At one point during the interview, Birx shot back at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a New York Times report that was critical of Birx’s role in the task force.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, “So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

“We’ve certainly seen some criticism of Dr. [Anthony] Fauci but not Deborah Birx,” Bash said on the Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. “And that happened because she made the error in Trump’s mind of telling the truth. She didn’t really have a choice, Wolf. You have been talking about it every single day I think since the beginning of this pandemic on air how things are changing.”

“And right now things are as bad as they have ever been,” Bash continued. “And there was no way to sugarcoat that — even for somebody who has been accused of trying to do so. Deborah Birx couldn’t do it. The numbers are just too blatant and too horrific when it comes to how widespread this virus is right now.”

Bash went on to say Birx usually speaks about statistics in interviews, and that her goal on Sunday was to get Birx to speak about the “fear and panic” Americans feel about the spread of Covid-19.

“She did kind of lay it out as clearly as she had,” Bash said of Birx. “And what’s interesting about the President’s tweet today is that he hung it on Nancy Pelosi. It was Nancy Pelosi who yesterday morning actually while we were on the air said that she no longer had confidence in Dr. Birx. By that time Dr. Birx had already laid out a more candid picture than she ever had while defending herself against the house speaker.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]