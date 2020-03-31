CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta: We May Need to Reconsider Whether US Public Should Be Wearing Face Masks

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said today it may be time to consider all Americans potentially wearing face masks when they go outside their homes.

Jake Tapper noted that while the current recommendations are to wear masks “only if you’re sick or caring for someone who’s sick,” there’s a question now of whether “all Americans when they leave their home [should] be wearing masks?”

Gupta responded, “I think we may be getting to that point, Jake. And it is a significant change.”

He noted how the WHO guidelines included a conditional recommendation for asymptomatic people to wear masks to help reduce transmission. “There is some history, even among that organization, of recommending these masks universally in severe situations,” Gupta said. “”One could argue we are in that severe situation.”

Gupta played part of his earlier interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the following:

“I think that if we do not have the problem of taking away masks from the health care workers who need them, I would lean towards it, because I think that —- I mean, what harm can it do if you have enough masks?”

The CDC is reviewing this very issue, and companies across the U.S. from MyPillow to Brooks Brothers have been diverting resources to helping manufacture masks to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

