CNN’s Erica Hill Breaks Down On Air When Asked How She’s Doing Following Texas School Shooting: ‘It’s Getting Harder’

CNN anchor Erica Hill broke down on air on Wednesday when asked by co-anchor Jim Sciutto how she’s doing following Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Salvador Ramos, 18, allegedly shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police. The massacre is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

During CNN Newsroom, following a report by correspondent Adrienne Broaddus from Uvalde, Sciutto asked Hill, “Erica, how are you doing?”

“I mean, look, Jim, I think how we’re doing how — how is anybody doing this morning when you look at how this keeps happening and you and I have covered too many of these and I try really hard. It’s getting harder,” she said. “Every time we report on these and you look at the pain in these parents’ faces and you think of the communities that are impacted forever and the trauma they’ll feel, the families, the first responders, the teachers, every single person who works in that school, the other children who survived.”

Sciutto also chimed in.

“Impacted forever is the way to describe it,” he said. “Lives are lost forever and those families left behind, they will carry this for the rest of their lives, right? And we see a lot of flags lowered to half-staff. Doesn’t make a lot of difference.”

Hill concurred.

“It’s a symbol, but inevitably there are also calls for action that often seem to fall on deaf ears,” she said. “Some of those calls from action as we know coming from President Biden last night, in a very emotional plea for change.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com