As the Senate trial took a brief recess this afternoon, the CNN panel discussed what Wolf Blitzer called an “extraordinary” argument from Alan Dershowitz — that “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Jake Tapper said it’s a “remarkable statement” to put forth the idea that “as long as a president does something and he believes that that action is in the public interest and that includes his own re-election, then it’s completely kosher.”

Gloria Borger called Dershowitz’s argument “outrageous” and “ridiculous”:

“Maybe he was trying to appeal to narcissism of politicians. I have absolutely no idea what he was trying to do, but he effectively said if you believe you should be president, then you can do anything you want to make yourself president because you will believe that is in the national interests. My question would be can you arrest an opponent of yours? You know, you can ask questions like that… I’m not a lawyer so, okay, stipulate that, but to me just as an American citizen, it seems ridiculous to say that just because you think you should be elected to an office you can do anything you want to get there?”

