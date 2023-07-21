CNN’s Jake Tapper Is Terrorizing Coworkers With This Creepy Ronald McDonald Doll

As record heat, crime, politics, and Barbenheimer rock these United States of America, another scourge has targeted the office of CNN, and it is this Ronald McDonald doll. And the person responsible?

The network’s own Jake Tapper.

The doll, which is definitely haunted, was first posted on Tapper’s Instagram account a few days ago.

“Good lord this is terrifying,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Tapper (@jaketapper)

Photographic evidence points to this thing being available to buy, but not yet purchased. But despite acknowledging the horror of this fast-food icon effigy, Tapper provided an update on Friday, five days after the first photo, declaring that he bought it.

“Update: I bought this and now I put it in the chairs of various staffers at work,” he said without remorse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Tapper (@jaketapper)

After admitting to his premeditated act of terror, Tapper bragged that the absolutely horrific doll had made its way into several workspaces belonging to his unsuspecting, innocent coworkers.

“Update: new staffer Ronald is making his way around the office,” wrote the twisted newsman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Tapper (@jaketapper)

In what would be an unbelievable abuse of power, there are unconfirmed rumors that Tapper had the doll put on staff – possibly as a contributor. Mediaite has not seen any reactions from CNN staffers who have suffered adverse effects from being around the malignant presence, but we encourage anyone who has to come forward and tell their story.

Mediaite also awaits a response from Jake Tapper, who has seemingly offered no motive for his reign of terror.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com