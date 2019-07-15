CNN anchor Jake Tapper opened his show on Monday by calling out President Donald Trump for firing off a “racist” tweetstorm over the weekend, in which he demanded four Democratic lawmakers of color go back to the countries they or their ancestors are from.

“President Trump today denying that his racist Tweets were racist,” Tapper said at the beginning of his show, later adding, “Can’t stop, won’t stop. President Trump continuing to say Democratic congresswomen of color should go back where they came from even though three of the four he seems to be targeting are from the U.S. and all four are American citizens.”

“The latest on yet another standard of basic decency in American values shattered,” he continued.

Tapper also called out Trump for his new comments on the matter at a live event outside the White House today, as the CNN host said the president is “not backing away from his stunningly racist attack on a group of minority members of Congress, instead, he’s trying to defend it, denying it was racist and spewing even more divisiveness.”

Earlier on Monday, Trump gave a press conference condemning “these people” — i.e., American citizens serving in Congress who happen to be minorities — saying that the congresswomen “hate our country. All I’m saying if they’re not happy here, they can leave. They can leave and you know what — I’m sure they’ll be many people that won’t miss them.”

Tapper was quick to note that the only lawmaker mentioned by Trump who was not born in the U.S., Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who was originally from Somalia, has been an American “longer than First Lady” Melania Trump.

“A world in which relgious and nationalistic hatred is out in the open, [Trump’s racism] is acceptable there,” Tapper added. “In fact, the president was asked today if it bothered him that white supremacists have found common cause in his go back where you came from tweets.”

Trump’s Twitter attacks on Sunday morning were arguably the most explicitly racist comments he has made toward fellow public officials, as he wrote that “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”

Watch above, via CNN.

