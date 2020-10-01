CNN’s John Avlon Exposes Trump’s ‘Ugly Pattern’ of Failing to Condemn White Supremacy

John Avlon called out President Donald Trump’s failure to condemn white supremacy during Tuesday’s first presidential debate calling it an “ugly pattern” from the commander in chief. He then cited numerous examples of Trump’s curious inability to call out hate groups by name.

Avlon has become a reliable source for clear-eyed analysis on political news in his regular Reality Check segments on CNN’s New Day, and Thursday was no different. This bit of analysis was pegged to Trump refusing to condemn the Proud Boys during Tuesday’s debate, and instead telling the hate group “stand back and stand by,” the clip of which kicked off the segment.

“You should be shocked but you should not be surprised, because there’s a long pattern of Donald Trump refusing to denounce his right-wing extremists or white supremacist supporters,” Avlon offered.

He then noted how noted white supremacist leader and failed political figure, David Duke praised Trump, before showing a clip of CNN’s Jake Tapper asking then-candidate Trump to denounce him. “I know nothing about David Duke,” Trump said at the time. “I know nothing about white supremacists.”

“Sound familiar?” Avlon asked, before airing the now-infamous clip of President Trump ostensibly defending violent protestors in Charlottesville in 2017, saying “very fine people. On both sides.” Avlon noted that some supporters have argued Trump “didn’t say what you just heard him say,” before noting how “white nationalists heard him loud and clear and they praised Trump’s remarks.”

The former speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani then cited a Politico article, noting, “Some are concerned that political rhetoric used by the president has been viewed by some violent white supremacists as a call to violent action.” After establishing a clear pattern of what seems willful ignorance, Avlon introduced a clip of Trump encouraging his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully,” which he then called “a blatant attempt at voter intimidation.”

While the trenchant commentary established a clear thesis, Avlon ended the ominous segment on a more encouraging note. “But this is not a reason to be afraid, it’s a reason to be determined,” he summed up, adding, “democracy is stronger than demagoguery.”

