The first Monday morning of the Biden administration, while former President Donald Trump remains in Twitter exile, means that outlets that focus on quick-hitting news items designed to inform and delight, need to think creatively about early morning stories. On that note…

CNN’s New Day co-anchor John Berman took a light-hearted shot at Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s alleged focus with cancel culture during a report on President Joe Biden’s German Shepherds, Major and Champ. Berman introduced the report that Biden’s pet dogs have officially arrived at the White House, but it was not enough to leave it at that.

“And just in to CNN, two new arrivals at the white house, Champ and Major,” Berman opened in his best Guy Smiley approximation, adding, “They are now in residence, we are told, the Biden’s German Shepherds. You can see them playing with the first lady on the White House grounds. We’re told that Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace. Major is partial to running on the South Lawn.”

“We’re also hearing Republicans have launched an investigation into the dogs,” Berman pivoted to satire. “Susan Collins, we’re told, is concerned, and Tucker Carlson is devoting 15 nuts a night to saying the dogs represent cancel culture because it obscures a discussion that he so desperately wants about cats.”

Carlson does not truly have a pro-cat agenda, at least one that we are aware of. Berman is simply making a joke about what some see as an immediate and negative reaction to the Biden administration by those on the right side of the opinion media spectrum.

