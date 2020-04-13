During today’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump went off on the media and shared a lengthy video put together by some staffers to defend the administration’s response to the coronavirus dmid serious criticism.

CNN cut away at one point and John King called it straight-up propaganda:

“That was propaganda, that was not just a campaign video, that was propaganda aired at taxpayer expense in the White House briefing room. And it was selective cherry picking information. The president has every righto be proud of imposing the travel restrictions on China. He was criticized by other people at the time, and it turns out every health public expert will tell you that helped. That was the one thing the president did early on. Some of the other things announced in there were cherry picked and they ignore some things.”

King concluded, “He has every right to defend himself, he has every right to push back, and he has every right to challenge things that are not true, but to play a propaganda video at taxpayer expense in the White House briefing room is a new — you can insert your favorite word here — in this administration.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

