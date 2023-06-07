CNN’s John King Breaks Down ‘Theatrical’ New Trump Ad — Complete With Hillary Clinton, Jack Smith and Rabid Wolves

A new ad from former president Donald Trump’s campaign is out Wednesday, featuring wolves and enemies and prosecutors, oh my!

The ad ran on CNN’s Inside Politics, where host John King deemed it “theatrical” before going into the elements of it that were less than factual. Noteworthy, however, was the appearance of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is currently investigating Trump for a number of possible crimes. In the ad, Trump is framed as being “attacked” by several figures on the left — Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and former FBI Directors Robert Mueller and James Comey. And wolves.

The political affiliation of the wolves was not discussed, but King declared CNN’s factcheck machine “broken” before turning to CNN national correspondent Kristen Holmes, who pointed out the timing of the appearance of Smith in this ad during a week of big developments in the Trump investigation.

Watch above, via CNN.

