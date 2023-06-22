CNN’s Manu Raju Fights to Keep a Straight Face While Covering MTG Calling Boebert a ‘Little B*tch’

CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju can often be seen traversing hallways confronting various members of Congress to get their take on crucial legislation they’re debating, upcoming elections, and other important news stories of the day. On Thursday, however, he was interviewing two congresswomen about one calling the other one a “little bitch.”

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have made names for themselves during their short tenures in the House, not for achieving any actual accomplishments for their districts, but for their bombastic rhetoric and inflammatory partisan resolutions.

The two exchanged some sharp remarks on Wednesday, with Greene accusing Boebert of having “copied my articles of impeachment” she filed against President Joe Biden — an effort which, it should be noted, is highly unlikely to move forward in the House even with a GOP majority since Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has rebuffed it, and will never advance in the Democratically-controlled Senate.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, Greene’s verbal tirade against Boebert included scolding her Coloradan colleague, “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Greene called the Beast’s reporting “impressively correct,” and added that Boebert “has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me.”

Raju covered the kerfuffle on CNN News Central Thursday as “internal GOP tension over impeaching Joe Biden” related to issues at the border after Boebert “tried to force the vote, and put all of the members on the record,” but there was “push back” from McCarthy and other Republicans and it was shelved.

“There is also tension on the far right between Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Raju continued, after Greene “accused Boebert of essentially copying, replicating the exact same resolution that she had to impeach Joe Biden, and then she apparently or reportedly got into an tense altercation on the House floor, including reportedly calling Congresswoman Boebert a little bitch.”

Raju put some noticeable emphasis on those last two words and noted that Greene’s insult was “confirmed” by her office. There is still “palpable tension” between Boebert and Greene, he reported, cuing up video of his conversations with the two.

In the first clip, Greene insisted that Boebert “basically copied my articles, and then introduced them, and then changed them to a privileged resolution, so of course, I support them, because they’re identical to mine, they’re basically copycats.”

When Raju asked Boebert about Greene’s accusation, Boebert would only reply “I am not in middle school” as she continued walking.

Watch above via CNN.

