CNN’s Oliver Darcy’s primary takeaway from the raft of leaked messages in Dominion court documents in their lawsuit against Fox News is that they reveal Fox to be a “propaganda network.”

At issue are leaked emails and messages among Fox News executives, on-air talent, and producers cited in a filing by Dominion Voting Systems on Thursday in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which filed an amended counterclaim against the company.

In the days and weeks after the 2020 election, several Fox News hosts and guests baselessly suggested or flatly claimed that Dominion’s voting machines were part of a conspiracy to steal the election from Trump, who to this day falsely says the election was rigged. As a result, Dominion is suing Fox News over its coverage and is seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

“The messages exposed Fox News as a propaganda network,” Darcy said Friday morning on the set of CNN This Morning. “That’s what they do at the core.”

“They show in excruciating detail that the highest ranking executives at Fox News: Rupert Murdoch, Suzanne Scott, the CEO, as well as some of the top hosts like you just said, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham, they knew, they privately knew the election claim frauds — fraud claims from the Trump team were nonsense.”

“They used very harsh language to describe them. But they allowed the lies to take hold on the network’s air. And they show, the messages show that the talents over at Fox News and the executives were very worried after the election of the audience rebellion, that they were going to Newsmax,” Darcy continued.

“You remember that Donald Trump was attacking Fox News, was saying ‘turn the channel. Go to this Newsmax channel’ which is saturating the airwaves with election denialism. They were worried about this. And not only did they turn a blind eye to the election lies, but they even in some cases tried cracking down on those fact-checking Trump.”

Watch above via CNN.

