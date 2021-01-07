CNN’s Resident GOP Loyalist Scott Jennings Excoriates Trump, Enablers: Capitol Siege ‘A Stain on This President, on Our Party, on Our Country’

Along with Rick Santorum, there has been no more faithful defender of President Donald Trump on CNN than Scott Jennings — a former Bush administration staffer. But on Wednesday night, Jennings had nothing but brutal condemnation for the president.

Speaking with Anderson Cooper, Jennings erupted on Trump and his Republican enablers over the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol carried out by the president’s supporters earlier in the day.

“He’s clearly violated his oath of office — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution to the best of [his] ability,” Jennings said of Trump. “And no one could, with a straight face, argue that he is preserving, protecting, or defending it. And in fact, it’s the opposite of defending it. It’s under attack. And so he’s certainly not doing any of that to the best of his ability. So if you wanted to look strictly at his oath, he’s violated it.”

In addition, Jennings was enraged by the fact that Trump still has support from within his party after what he termed an “insurrection.”

“And I can’t frankly believe there are still Republicans tonight siding with the people who stormed the Capitol by voting for these objections!” Jennings exclaimed. “Siding with the people who were wearing animal pelts, and horns and scaling down the walls of the U.S. Senate. It’s absurd! And it’s a stain on this president, on our party, on our country.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

