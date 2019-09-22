CNN’s Brian Stelter spoke to Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly on Sunday about the editorial system failure that led to the controversy surrounding their new book about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Stelter started things off by asking the New York Times reporters “what went wrong” with how the paper omitted crucial context when presenting a third alleged instance of Kavanuagh’s sexually inappropriate conduct.

“It seems to me your initial adaptation set a narrative. The narrative was there is new damning evidence against Brett Kavanaugh. But then this editor’s note undermined that new claim.”

Pogrebin explained that the book has the name of Kavanaugh’s accuser, but the omission happened because “we don’t typically name victims in The New York Times” and the editors ended up scrapping the entire key sentence.

“There’s much more detail and context around it [inside the book],” Kelly seconded. “So we urge people to actually read the whole thing. But obviously that was a regrettable omission.”

Kelly and Pogrebin also explained why they weren’t able to reach an agreement with Kavanaugh for an on-the-record statement on their book. Kelly acknowledged that “valid issues” were raised, but much of the conversation has been “a distraction from all the reporting we did and all new material that we have. It’s really an attempt to discredit the messenger and avoid the conversation about the facts.”

