CNN’s Brian Stelter his used latest Reliable Sources opener to slam conservative media figures for repeatedly claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden is mentally and physically deteriorating.

Stelter used his Sunday monologue to focus on the “offensive” and “otherworldly” claims right wing talk radio hosts have pushed about the 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee. The CNN host lamented that these pundits have gone from dismissing the coronavirus pandemic, to devoting their time and energy to rail against Biden.

“This is negative partisanship in action,” Stelter said. He proceeded to refer to a metaphor about the increasingly divisive state of political affairs in America, arguing that right wing media is “especially vitriolic” against their partisan foes.

“I want to be clear, there’s a lot of negative partisanship that happens on the Left as well. Disdain and nastiness directed at the right. This is happening in all directions,” Stelter said. “But it is especially extreme, especially vitriolic on the right, directed at Joe Biden.”

In short order, Stelter aired audio of Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Michael Savage, and Ben Shapiro, all of whom claimed in their own way that Biden is decrepit and “falling apart.” After that, Stelter offered a retort to these conservative radio hosts since their claims were torpedoed over the weekend by footage of Biden going for a bike ride.

Fox’s narrative and talk radio’s narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart. You just heard Ben Shapiro say it, falling apart. There he is riding a bike, out for a bike ride, and Fox, of all networks, is the one that showed it happen.

Watch above, via CNN.

