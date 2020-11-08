CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Joe Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders about what the president-elect has to tell his supporters as they publicly celebrate his victory amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tapper spoke to Sanders on State of the Union on the heels of Biden’s victory speech, which prompted the CNN anchor to note the celebrations happening around the country. Tapper remarked that many of the pro-Biden revelers have been wearing masks, but Covid cases are rising around the country, and public safety guidelines call for people to maintain social distancing even with masks on.

“Is it incumbent upon President-Elect Biden to make it clear to his supporters that crowds are a bad idea during this pandemic, even if people are wearing masks, and he understands that they want to celebrate but they shouldn’t be filling the streets like that?” Tapper asked.

Sanders responded that Biden would speak about the pandemic more as he formulates his anti-coronavirus task force. She also argued that last night’s victory rally in Delaware was a safe way to gather since attendees were watching from their cars.

“We weren’t creating a crowd where people are standing shoulder-to-shoulder,” Sanders said. “I know folks are excited, there are many people looking forward to a new day, actually turning the corner and getting this virus under control, but we are imploring folks across the country to be safe, wear a mask, social distance. This virus is very real and its deadly.”

Watch above, via CNN.

