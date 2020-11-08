Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) smacked down President Donald Trump’s attacks on the election process and talk of widespread voter fraud on CNN Sunday morning.

Jake Tapper asked Romney about Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud and whether it concerns him that the president is “lying about the integrity of the election.”

“You’re not going to change the nature of President Trump in these last days,” Romney said. “He is who he is and he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth, and so he’s going to keep on fighting until the very end.”

When Tapper asked if he’s seen any evidence of fraud whatsoever, Romney said he hasn’t and that the kind of issues people have brought up are not ones that, if true, would like change the outcome.

“It’s destructive to the cause of democracy to suggest widespread fraud or corruption,” Romney said. “There’s just no evidence of that at this stage. And I think it’s important for us to recognize that the world is watching.”

He also made a point of saying that this is an important historical moment for Americans to “stand up and defend the institutions of our democracy.”

“You don’t think anyone is trying to steal the election?” Tapper asked.

“Oh, I’m sure individuals would like to be able to, but I don’t think there is a widespread conspiracy of some kind,” Romney said. “Those things just don’t happen the way people would anticipate they might.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]