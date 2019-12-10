CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin ripped Attorney General Bill Barr tonight for his interview disagreeing with some of the DOJ IG report’s conclusions.

In particular, Barr took issue with the conclusion that there was sufficient basis to open the Trump-Russia investigation. He said, “I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press.”

Former FBI general counsel Jim Baker said he feels “sadness” at Barr because of what a “great reputation” he used to have.

“It’s just really unjustified. The facts do not support his assertions with respect to the investigation that we conducted,” he continued. “I was one of the people at the top of the FBI at the time. And I know we weren’t involved in some plot to overthrow the United States government, obviously.”

Toobin didn’t agree it was a sad occasion:

“The attorney general of the United States is a Fox News bot. And we have — and it’s just — it’s an outrage. Just the first quote you started with, it’s like, ‘I think it’s troubling when they wire… people up to go in a campaign.’ They didn’t wire anyone up. It’s a complete invention!… I used to work in the Justice Department about 17 levels down from where Jim baker was. But, I mean it’s just outrageous. It’s not sad. I mean, the fact that the attorney general of the United States keeps demanding investigation after investigation until he gets the results that he wants? That’s something that happened in the Soviet Union, not in the United States.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

