After CNN, MSNBC, and other mainstream outlets criticized Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill as “boring,” Stephen Colbert mocked the networks for only caring about one thing: “Ratings, baby!”

Colbert took a break from his usual critiques of Donald Trump and his Fox News presidency on Thursday night to play a highlight reel of MSNBC and CNN brushing off the Mueller hearings, but the CBS Late Show host argued the nationally televised spectacle was actually beneficial.

“Mueller confirmed that the president of the United States was not ‘totally exonerated.’ Mueller also agreed that Trump obstructed the investigation multiple times, Russia tampered with the election in Trump’s favor,” Colbert said, before noting Mueller outlined how the Trump welcomed that help from the Kremlin and “lied about welcoming it and encouraged others to lie about it.”

“In short: Boring!” the comic continued, before playing a montage of the “critics” who were “panning Mueller’s performance” on various CNN and MSNBC post-game analysis panels — which featured Jake Tapper and Rachel Maddow downplaying the former special counsel’s performance — as well as negative coverage in the New York Times, Associated Press, and a satirical Rotten Tomatoes review that showed Mueller “only got 35 percent” on the site.

“And if we learned one thing from watching movies like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, it’s that we should always ignore the dire warnings of the old guy,” Colbert joked in response, before adding a specific shot at CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter for calling the hearings “pretty close to a dud” as they had fewer viewers than other recent major congressional testimonies, like that of former FBI Director James Comey.

“This is a critical moment in our democracy, so of course our faithful journalists are focused on what really matters: And that’s ratings, baby!” Colbert exclaimed. “You can’t determine the value of Mueller’s testimony by ratings! If that were the case, then Avengers: Endgame would be president of the United States!”

Watch above, via CBS.

