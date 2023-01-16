‘Complete Sociopath’: Charlie Sykes Blasts George Santos and the GOP’s ‘Capacity for Lies and for Sleaze’

Conservative Charlie Sykes ripped Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over his refusal to disavow serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY). The host of the Bulwark podcast said the GOP’s “capacity for lies and sleaze” is “pretty considerable.”

Five weeks after being elected to the House in November, the New York Times published a report showing Santos lied about where he worked, went to school, and being Jewish, among other tall tales. Santos also faces questions about a $705,000 loan he gave his campaign in 2022 just two years after he claimed to have no assets and a $55,000 salary on a disclosure form in 2020.

McCarthy has been asked repeatedly whether Santos should resign, but the speaker has so far been noncommittal as he and his party hold on to a slim majority, thus making Santos’ vote all the more important.

On Monday’s edition of Deadline: White House on MSNBC, host Nicolle Wallace asked Sykes about another New York Times report stating that “a close ally” of McCarthy “was worried information would come out exposing Mr. Santos as a fraud” during the campaign.

“This is like peeling an onion of deceit and corruption,” Sykes said. “And it’s testing the Republican Party’s capacity for lies and for sleaze, which we know is pretty considerable. But it’s also going to test their capacity for this ongoing embarrassment because this is just getting worse and worse and worse.”

Sykes added that McCarthy needs Santos’ vote before citing one of his lies about being on volleyball team at Baruch College, which Santos did not attend.

“I have to say, Nicolle, what I found most interesting about that soundbite you played of George Santos, if that is his name, going on that radio show, bragging about his volleyball feats, which were completely made up, was his enthusiasm,” he continued. “The enthusiasm of a complete sociopath who was lying and embellishing, but we’ve gone way beyond simple embellishing here and this story is going to get worse and worse and worse. So, it’s going to test Kevin McCarthy’s capacity with going along with the embarrassment. We already know with his capacity of tolerating lies and sleaze is.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

