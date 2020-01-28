Joe Scarborough laced into the legal team defending President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial in what was a six-plus minute rant that pointedly ridiculed Kenneth Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Pam Bondi and labeled the entire team a “Confederacy of Dunces.”

Scarborough’s rant opened with reference to the great literary work by John Kennedy Toole, which chronicled the haplessly delusional character Ignatius J. Reilly, before he viciously mocked the approach by Trump’s legal.

He blasted Kenneth Starr’s lamentation of the “age of impeachment” with a remarkable extemporaneous metaphor about just how thoroughly the former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment had killed irony, and shed mock tears over Pam Bondi’s curious defense.

Describing Scarborough’s harangue does it no justice. Please just watch the above via MSNBC.

