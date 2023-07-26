Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), a conservative House Republican, accused Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday of trying to distract fiscal conservatives and the public with an impeachment inquiry into President Biden so that he can push through spending bills.

Buck told CNN’s Dana Bash to begin the conversation that it’s “absolutely Congress’s role to look at possible impeachment. But I also think that if that is just a political game, then we need to make sure that the criminal case goes forward.”

“Okay. So let’s talk about the impeachment,” Bash replied, asking, “Do you think it could be a political game and why do you believe that Speaker McCarthy in the last 24, 36 hours has begun to lean more into the notion of opening an impeachment inquiry?”

“Well, this is impeachment theater,” Busk replied, adding:

We right now are starting the appropriations process, and there is no consensus on the Republican side about what the number should be. Kevin McCarthy promised when he was running for speaker one set of numbers, and then he made an agreement with President Biden for the debt ceiling increase. Another set of numbers. So right now, he has got to convince the public that he’s credible and that Republicans have a duty to follow him. The party itself is not in agreement and we’re going to have some real trouble passing appropriations bills.

Bash, taken aback slightly, followed up, “I just want to make sure I understand what you’re saying. It sounds like you’re saying that the speaker is talking about impeachment to try to distract conservatives like you from spending bills that you don’t like.”

“Well, not just me, but the public. What he’s doing is he’s saying there’s a shiny object over here and we’re really going to focus on that. We just need to get all these things done so that we can focus on the shiny object. Most of us are concerned about spending, and it is an existential threat to this country. And so we want to move forward with the spending bills in a responsible way,” Buck replied.

“Do you believe there is any reason why the House Republican majority should open an inquiry right now other than politics?” Bash asked.

“I don’t think it’s responsible for us to talk about impeachment when you start raising the I-word, it sends a message to the public and it sets expectations. I do think that what’s going on in the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee is absolutely fair and is part of our responsibility,” Buck responded, offering support to House investigations into the Bidens.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

