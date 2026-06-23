President Donald Trump fumed at Iran’s claim that UN nuclear inspections aren’t happening as the U.S. and Iran clash over the terms of the agreement.

Following negotiations in Switzerland, Vice President JD Vance announced at a news conference on Monday that Iran agreed to allow inspectors from the UN-affiliated International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the country in what Vance called a “major milestone.”

“This is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans,” Vance said. “The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran. And that’s exactly what we wanted to do. That’s exactly what we asked to happen.”

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly told state media that Iran has made “no new commitments” and has no plans to allow inspectors to access nuclear sites.

While speaking to the press on Tuesday, one reporter asked Trump about Iran’s claims.

“The Iranians are saying there’s no scheduled visit for the IAEA Inspectors. Is that part of the agreement?” the reporter asked.

Trump quickly shut down the notion that inspectors aren’t coming into Iran.

“They’re wrong,” he said of Iran’s spokespeople. “They know they’re wrong. They told us inside, and we have it down 100 percent, and if they were right, I’d cancel the meetings right.”

When asked by another reporter when the inspectors would be on the ground in Iran, Trump said, “At the appropriate time. There’s no rush, but they’ll be on the ground at the appropriate time.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump made a Truth Social post declaring Iran agreed to nuclear inspections for “infinity.”

“Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!),” he wrote. “This will insure ‘Nuclear Honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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