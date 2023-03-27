A discussion on Fox News’s top-rated show, The Five, regarding the Monday elementary school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee turned tense on Monday as co-host Greg Gutfeld became frustrated with the conversation.

“I agree with Greg about the reporting issue. I guess we are part of the problem right now that we’re doing that,” said Jessica Tarlov, referencing Gutfeld’s earlier argument that it was too early to discuss the event as all the facts are not out yet.

“When you say, ‘I don’t know if the shooter had a mental problem,’ she did,” Tarlov added, addressing a comment earlier in the segment.

“You don’t kill children. You don’t kill people that you don’t know – or maybe she didn’t know them, maybe they were there when she was in school – if you don’t have a mental illness problem,” Tarlov continued, adding:

I would also add that Republicans are incessantly talking about preserving our children’s youth. This is a precious time in life. That’s why we can’t have certain books on their shelves, why we can’t have drag queen story hour, whatever it is. If you’re telling me that you don’t think that having armed guards all over our preschools isn’t robbing children of their youth. I don’t know what to tell you. That is more traumatizing than any line that I have read in any book.

“More traumatizing than this?” interjected Jesse Watters.

“But it doesn’t, it hasn’t even been proven out that that is the solution to this. This is also a very different case. It is a private school. It’s a religious school. As Katie [Pavlich] mentioned here, we have a biological female shooter. Less than 1% of the shootings that go on in this country are women that carry them out,” Tarlov replied, adding:

I want more facts on it. But if these guns, the two guns, I think one was illegal, but two gained legally and then I hear all the time, we just need the laws that are on the books. No, the laws were not good enough if this person could legally get those weapons. We know the laws are not good enough.

“We don’t know what the facts are. We don’t know,” jumped in Judge Jeanine Pirro as Gutfeld cut her off.

“This is why shouldn’t be talking about this,” Gutfeld interjected.

“What?” asked Pirro across the table.

“This is such a joke. All we do is speculate about this stuff. We don’t know anything about how she got the guns,” a visibly annoyed Gutfeld replied.

“I just said that! I just said, we don’t know,” shot back Pirro.

“I’m talking to her. Control yourself,” Gutfeld said with a pronounced eye roll while referring to Tarlov.

“But here’s the other issue. I mean, the bottom line is you need to protect them. Close, lock the damn door. Period,” Pirro concluded.

“All right. We’re going to monitor the situation in Nashville and bring you any updates as we get them. More on The Five up next,” Watters jumped back in to cut to the commercial.

Notably, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake addressed the public earlier in the day and said, “We’ve also determined that there were maps drawn of the school in detail of — surveillance, entry points, et cetera. We know and believe entry was gained through shooting through one of the doors, is how they actually got into the school.”

The police also said that two of the guns used were purchased legally, as Tarlov noted.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

