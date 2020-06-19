Dr. Cornel West appeared on Fox News Friday and look some issue (to put it mildly) with President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he has done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.

West first talked with Cavuto about the protests and “Defund the Police,” saying that “there’s been a defunding of social programs” and that “defunding has to do with priorities.”

Cavuto then brought up the president’s comments about his accomplishments for African-Americans, saying prior to the shutdown “no president has done more to bring down black unemployment.”

West pointed to several other presidents’ records before saying he believes Trump has “gangster sensibilities,” bringing up his infamous comments about “sons of bitches” kneeling in the NFL.

Regarding the president talking about unemployment, West said the credit he would give the president on that measure doesn’t outweigh the troubling aspects of his character:

“There’s no doubt that there has been, prior to the virus, a reduction of the levels of unemployment. And that is significant. I do, I give him credit, that is significant. But it’s completely undercut by tone, temperament, vicious name-calling, unbelievable attacks and assaults. The s-h-i-t-h-o-l-e-s associated with black people? Those are brothers and sisters of mine too in those third-world countries. That kind of xenophobic racist language simply cannot in any way allow him to view himself as somehow making grand contributions to the black freedom struggle.”

When Cavuto asked about who Joe Biden would pick as VP, West clarified that even though he will vote for Biden to “push Trump out,” he’s “no great fan” of the presumptive Democratic nominee.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

