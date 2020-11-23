CRASH! Fox News Segment Goes Haywire After Guest’s Zoom Camera Takes a Tumble

Fox News contributor and NYU professor Dr. Marc Siegel had a typical 2020 moment on Monday when his camera fell in the middle of a live TV appearance.

During an interview with Fox News host Julie Banderas, Siegel’s camera fell down, making a loud noise and revealing that he was wearing jeans as opposed to suit pants.

Siegel did not let the incident stop his take on the coronavirus vaccine, continuing to explain that the drug Regeneron is still largely available in hospitals and medical centers as he picked his camera up.

“It’s ok. Things happen. Cameras fall,” Bandera said with a supportive chuckle. “It’s ok. We understand. Nice jeans by the way!”

Siegel acted completely unphased by the crash and did not even mention it as he continued on with the interview.

“It’s not available to everyone, it’s an emergency use authorization … and what it means is, it means that a medical center or a hospital, it means that a medical center or hospital,” he said of Regeneron. “A medical center or a hospital can actually use it. It’s not to the point where everyone out there is going to be able to get it, but it’s at the point where if it’s at your hospital or your distribution line you’ll be able to get it if you are in a higher risk group and is determined that you’re in need for it. So more and more it will become available. It will be a bridge to the vaccine.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

