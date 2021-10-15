Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) on Friday ridiculed an unproven claim made by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that illegal immigrants have headed toward Lamont’s state “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”

On CNN’s At This Hour With Kate Bolduan, Bolduan told Lamont, “Connecticut, your state, was drawn into the immigration debate this week, something that senator Lindsey Graham said about your state having to do with immigration.”

A soundbite was played of Graham making the claim on Fox News’ Hannity on Tuesday.

“We had 40,000 Brazilians come through the Yuma Sector alone, headed for Connecticut, wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags,” said Graham. “This is not economic migration anymore. People see an open America, they’re taking advantage of us, and it won’t be long before a terrorist gets in this crowd.”

“Governor, I’m sure you at least saw the headlines on this because it got a lot of attention for sure. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that more migrants crossing the border are of middle-class level families from South America who are flying to the border and then walking across to apply for asylum,” said Bolduan. “But just back to what Graham is doing and he’s putting a number on it and putting a spotlight on your state specifically. I mean, have you seen in Connecticut what Lindsey Graham is talking about here? Has the border crisis reached Connecticut?”

Lamont replied in the negative and slammed Graham.

“No. I have no idea what Senator Graham is talking about. He’s either being dramatic for effect or just plain wacky. That’s not what’s happening in Connecticut,” said Lamont. “We do have some immigrants coming in. They’re coming in overwhelmingly legally. We’re getting them placed. I’ve been looking around for Brazilians with Gucci bags. I just haven’t seen it, Lindsey.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com