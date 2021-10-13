Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed on Tuesday that there have been 40,000 Brazilians who’ve illegally crossed the border through the Yuma Sector in Arizona and headed to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”

Graham made this unproven claim during an appearance on Hannity on Fox News.

“We’re a nation of laws, or we’re supposed to be, our laws are all predicated on that great document known as our Constitution. Joe Biden is not only not enforcing the law but he’s aiding and abetting lawbreaking by processing and not even requiring, they are requesting people show up, not requiring,” said host Sean Hannity, teeing up Graham. “So my question is does every other American get to pick and choose what laws they want to obey and not obey?”

“If you really were serious about people coming into the country, bringing Covid. You know, if you’re going to travel from Germany to the United States you have to be vaccinated and have a negative test,” said Graham. “You had 114,000 people come into the Yuma Sector alone since last October. Nobody’s being tested, nobody’s being vaccinated. They don’t have the capability to do that.”

Hannity rhetorically asked if illegal immigrants are getting “preferential treatment.” Graham concurred and added “it’s dangerous.”

Graham went on to say:

What I saw that bothers me the most is another 9/11 in the making. There 80 countries they’ve picked people up from. Two terrorists from Yemen they caught just a couple weeks ago. How easy would it be for Al Qaeda or ISIS to leave out Afghanistan and come through the Southern Border to blend in … The border patrol is doing the best they can but they told me that the likelihood of a terrorist attack coming from our Southern Border grows by the day. And what you see in Texas is moving to Arizona. A 1300 percent increase in illegal crossings in the Yuma Sector in the last few months. Why? We changed the Remain in Mexico Policy.

The Remain in Mexico Policy, which was instituted under the Trump administration, required those trying to cross the Southern Border to seek asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico while awaiting their court date in the United States. The Biden administration tried to end the program in June, but the Supreme Court ordered in August for it to be reinstated. The administration has said it will again try to end the program.

Graham blamed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ memo on Tuesday to Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop workplace raids in seeking to catch undocumented immigrants. Graham said that this move “is going to be another incentive for people to come ‘cause the word is out, you come, you claim asylum, you never leave.”

“The policy choices of Biden are all over the world now,” said Graham. “We had 40,000 Brazilians come through the Yuma Sector alone, headed for Connecticut, wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags. This is not economic migration anymore. People see an open America, they’re taking advantage of us, and it won’t be long before a terrorist gets in this crowd.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

