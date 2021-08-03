Cuomo Accuser Charlotte Bennett Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Gaslighting on Harassment Allegations, Slams His ‘Propaganda Video’

Charlotte Bennett, who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing her, said the governor is still “gaslighting.”

On Tuesday, the New York state attorney general’s office released a report concluding that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women and broke state and federal law by doing so. The AG’s office did not announce charges against the governor.

Cuomo denied wrongdoing in a video he released Tuesday. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63 years old. I lived my entire adult life in public view. That’s just not who I am. And that is not who I have ever been.”

The governor claimed that when it comes to allegations of him inappropriately touching aides, “I do it with everyone.”

In February, Bennett accused the governor of asking her questions of a sexual nature and whether she’d had sex with older men.

“Today was so validating and really emotional,” Bennett told CBS’s Norah O’Donnell. “And I feel vindicated. It’s been a long day, but I’m proud to be a New Yorker right now.”

O’Donnell observed that Cuomo had admitted to asking Bennett questions he doesn’t ask others because he’d revealed to him she had been the victim of sexual assault. “Do you think he’s gaslighting you?” O’Donnell asked.

“Absolutely,” replied Bennett. She continued:

He’s trying to justify himself by making me out to be someone who can’t tell the difference between sexual harassment and mentorship. We have a report. We have the facts. The governor broke federal and state law when he sexually harassed me and current and former staffers. And if he’s not willing to step down, then we have a responsibility to act and impeach him. He sexually harassed me. I am not confused. It is not confusing. I am living in reality, and it’s sad to see that he’s not.

O’Donnell referenced the video Cuomo released in which he attempted to explain his actions, which he said have been misinterpreted due to generational and cultural misunderstandings.

“Was what the governor did a generational misunderstanding?”

“Publicly, he would rather play dumb,” said O’Donnell. “Privately, he knows that he sexually harassed staffers. And I think it’s easier to explain his behavior publicly by saying, ‘There was some misunderstanding.'”

O’Donnell asked Bennett if she believed Cuomo when he said he accepts responsibility and will make changes going forward.

“Accepting responsibility means stepping down,” said Bennett. “So I don’t believe him, and I don’t want an apology. It’s not necessary. It’s fake. And his propaganda video was not only uncomfortable and inappropriate, but downright weird and unnecessary.”

“Why do you call it a propaganda video?” O’Donnell asked.

“Because it’s not about anything other than protecting him and his office,” Bennett responded. “It is not protecting New York. He is not speaking for New Yorkers. He is not trying to do anything other than maintain the power that he has currently.”

Watch above, via CBS.

