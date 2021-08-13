Dan Abrams Says #FreeBritney Fight is Not Over: Jamie Spears Removal is ‘Just Step One’

Dan Abrams, founder of Mediaite and chief legal analyst for ABC News, broke down the latest updates on Britney Spears’ fight for freedom, noting that removing her father from the conservatorship is “just step one.”

Abrams joined Good Morning America on Friday, following the bombshell news that Jamie Spears agreed to step down as the pop star’s conservator “when the time is right.”

“This is, really, just step one,” Abrams said of Jamie’s announcement, later giving a rundown of Britney’s conservatorship.

The legal analyst explained that Jamie has been the conservator of one of two parts of the conservatorship, as he lost control of Britney’s personal affairs in 2019, but remains in power over the star’s finances — including her estate.

“But now it seems he’s going to step down, but this is just step one, because they still haven’t formally requested that the conservatorship end,” Abrams added, prompting Michael Strahan to ask, “This does not mean that it’s over?”

Abrams confirmed that Britney’s fight is not over, questioning why her lawyers have not moved to end the conservatorship yet.

“The reason for that is likely getting Jamie Spears out is step one in that, because if you file to end the conservatorship, Jamie Spears then could object and say, ‘I don’t think it should end.’ He’s part of the inner circle there,” Abrams explained.

“That then leads to a trial where there would literally be testimony and witnesses in front of the judges as to whether to end the conservatorship. I think what they’re hoping is, to be able to file the conservatorship without there being major objection on the other side, and Jamie Spears, I think, up to this point, has been the biggest obstacle on that.”

Watch above, via ABC.

