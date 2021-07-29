Dan Crenshaw Tells Fox News Viewers: ‘You Shouldn’t Comply With Any More Lockdowns, With Any More Mandates, None of It’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) appeared on Fox News’ Primetime on Thursday night and took issue with the latest masking guidelines, telling viewers they should resist lockdowns and mandates.

Host Tammy Bruce complimented him for a Twitter thread his account posted calling into question this week’s decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recommend mask-wearing in indoor public settings to reduce the spread of Covid-19. That would include the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) mandated all members wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The Senate side of the Capitol building has no such requirement. Earlier on Thursday, a group of House Republicans walked over to the Senate side to take pictures of themselves without masks.

Discussing the CDC’s new masking guidelines, Crenshaw said the basis for the decision is a study conducted in India.

“That study, by the way, is assessing a vaccine that isn’t approved in the U.S,” said the congressman. “It’s assessing the AstraZeneca vaccine. We dug a little further and it turns out that that study was also rejected in peer review. They changed the status of rejection to ‘revised’ the day of the CDC’s announcement. So, this is extremely suspicious. So you’ve got a single study, not from our country, not with a vaccine that we even use.”

He claimed that even though the CDC said more studies are forthcoming, the agency said “has no such data” and called the decision politically motivated. “The left wants you to be scared,” he said. “They want you to be controlled.”

“This is a sort of third world totalitarian approach,” said Bruce.

Crenshaw praised the effectiveness of the vaccines and told the audience they should not comply with mandates or lockdowns.

Look, the vaccines are actually effective. I actually believe the FDA’s data on this. Not only are they effective, but the FDA still stands by their assertion and their assessment of the data that says that the vaccines here in the United States are effective against transmission including the delta variant. So the CDC is in direct confrontation with the FDA. I believe the FDA on this one. I think they tend to be more risk averse, and so they tend to get the science a little bit more right, more often. And I think the CDC has been politicized in this case I think from pressure from the administration. Again, because I think the Democrats love to instill fear in the hearts of Americans. And I think Americans are really sick of this. They’re over it. They’re not gonna comply, and you shouldn’t comply with any more lockdowns, with any more mandates, none of it.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com