CNN’s Dana Bash revealed that she received several texts from some of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s current and former Republican colleagues in Congress. Many include language that she can’t repeat on morning television.

Gaetz is the Republican member of Congress—and close ally of former President Donald Trump—who finds himself at the center of an investigation that reportedly includes allegations of sex trafficking, among other sordid details like paying for sex and drug use are, as yet, unverified.

Bash has been covering the Capitol for years and is as well networked as virtually any reporter in Washington D.C. Co-anchor John Avlon asked her about the current atmosphere in Congress regarding the Gaetz scandal. “This guy was so tight with President Trump,” he noted. “But it doesn’t exactly seem like his Republican colleagues are rallying to his defense.”

“Not in the least,” she replied. “If you could see my text messages from some of his current and former colleagues, I actually can’t repeat what some of them say on morning television.”

She went on to explain that Gaetz “has not made himself popular with most of his colleagues. Again, we’re talking about his fellow Republicans, John. We’re talking about people who he has antagonized in the name of being, you know, as beholden and as loyal to the former president, Donald Trump, as possible. In the name of being on conservative media, being on Fox News. Being the darling of that.”

She then reminded the set of New Day how Gaetz went to Wyoming with the sole purpose of smearing Rep. Liz Cheney amid the impeachment hearings of Trump, adding that has led to a “lack of reservoir of goodwill that he has, at a time where he really needs it because of all of the allegations that we have been reporting on.”

Watch above via CNN.

