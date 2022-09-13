Daughter Warns of QAnon ‘Radicalization’ After Father Murders Mother, Shoots Sister and Family Dog: ‘You Need to Get Them Help’

A tragic scene unfolded in Michigan on Sunday when a QAnon-obsessed man opened fire on his family, killing his wife and injuring one of his two daughters.

Rebecca Lanis, 21, recalled to CBS 7 News that her grandmother called her on Sunday morning asking if she was at the hospital with her sister. Having spent the night out of the family house, Rebeccas was unaware of the violence that had unfolded.

“It was like I was in a movie or nightmare or something. How could this happen to me?” Rebecca Lanis told local media on Tuesday.

“I had a really close bond with my mom, and I just can’t believe that she’s not here,” Rebecca said of her mother.

When the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots at the family home, Igor Lanis opened fire on them and was eventually shot and killed by deputies.

“Rebecca Lanis says her father had never been physically violent, but his behavior started spiraling about two years ago after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election,” local media explained.

“He became a different person after 2020 when Trump lost,” she told CBS 7 News.

Rebecca said her father became fixated on “conspiracy theories about vaccines, 5G and electromagnetic fields.” Rebecca added that her father became obsessed with QAnon, the far-right pro-Trump conspiracy theory and political movement that claims Trump is fighting a secret cabal of “deep state” child sex traffickers.

“I think that people need to focus more on radicalization, QAnon. If they have relatives with guns who are like this, you need to get them help, and they need to get checked into a mental institution, even if you think they’re not dangerous,” Rebecca said.

Trump appeared to publicly endorse QAnon on Monday sharing multiple posts on his Truth Social, including one carrying the slogans of the movement.

Rebecca’s sister, Rachel Lanis, is in stable condition following the shooting, which also claimed the life of the family dog.

The sheriff’s office says Rachel Lanis is now in stable condition following surgery.

