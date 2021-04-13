Daunte Wright’s Father Rejects Police Claim His Son Was Shot Dead by Accident: ‘I Can’t Accept That’

Daunte Wright’s father rejected the Brooklyn Center Police Department’s claim that the death of his son was an accident.

Aubrey Wright and his wife, Katie, gave an emotional interview to ABC’s Robin Roberts on Tuesday in which they spoke about their heartbreak as their son’s death sparked heated new protests against the police. Roberts noted during the conversation that when the police released their body cam footage of Wright’s death, they claimed that the shooting was “accidental,” and the officer who did it meant to use her taser instead of her gun.

“Do you accept that explanation, Mr. Wright?” Roberts asked.

“I cannot accept that,” he answered. “I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that a mistake…that doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that.”

Katie Wright added that “I would like to see justice served and [the officer] held accountable for everything she’s taken from us.” This comes after Roberts noted that Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has called for the officer to be relieved of duty.

Watch above, via ABC.

