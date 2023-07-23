DC Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn told CNN host Jim Acosta that another January 6th style riot “could happen again” from Donald Trump‘s supporters.

Dunn was present at the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021, armed with a rifle near the Speaker of the House’s office. The officer mentioned previously that he has suffered from PTSD and emotional scars following the riot.

Acosta asked Dunn in an interview on Sunday if he believes another riot “could happen again” at the Capitol.

ACOSTA: And do you think it could happen again? DUNN: Yeah, there’s been no deterrence put in place. Well, that’s not entirely accurate. There have been some deterrents that have been put in place. But I mean, just look at, like you just said, Donald Trump’s last words about it’s dangerous to go down this route. So, yeah, it could happen again because you have a a group of individuals like you have an audience for him and for what happened on January sixth. So, yeah, I believe it can happen again.

Earlier this week, the former president that thing “would be very dangerous” if he were to be found guilty in his upcoming legal trials and go to prison, noting that his supporters are very “passionate.”

“I think it is extremely dangerous to even talk about this. We do have a passionate group of voters. They are much more passionate that 2020 or 2016. I think it would be very dangerous,” Trump said in a radio interview. Watch the full clip above via CNN.

