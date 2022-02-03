‘Deeply Disturbing in a Democracy’ Alexander Vindman Blasts Fox News and Trump’s Alleged Smear Campaign Against Him

Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman explained his lawsuit against Trump surrogates and Fox News hosts during a Thursday morning appearance on CNN New Day.

The former head of European affairs for the National Security Council National Security alleged a coordinated smear campaign before his testimony during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Vindman’s lawsuit summarizes his allegations as an “intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation against a sitting Director of the National Security Council and decorated military officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, to prevent him from and then punish him for testifying truthfully before Congress during impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”

Brianna Keilar opened by asking Vindman the reason for filing the suit. He replied, “This is a critically important effort to hold accountable corrupt officials, close relatives, and inner circle for Donald Trump in their effort to stifle the duties of official in the U.S. Government.”

“This had an enormous chilling effect on both the folks that would come forward to report wrongdoing in that administration but also intended to suppress officials in the conduct of their duties,” he continued, adding that “to this day,” we are still seeing the same effect as a result.

The suit names Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his son Donald Trump, Jr., and former aides in the Trump administration, Julia Hahn and Dan Scavino.

Keilar pivoted to the specifics of the lawsuit, asking, “Donald Trump Jr., for example, what specifically did he do that crossed the line, that was in violation of the Ku Klux Klan act of 187, as your lawsuit alleges?”

“There’s wide reporting about Donald Trump Jr. being a surrogate for his father. When his father couldn’t speak out publicly, and his father did often speak out publicly, Donald Trump Jr. would speak out and attack witnesses, attempt to impugn folks’ character, and really just drive up the level of hate and rhetoric around officials that went against the — proceeded to go against Donald Trump,” Vinmdman explained. “Even though Donald Trump was the one that was the corrupt actor. ”

He then pivoted to the well-reported and seemingly symbiotic relationship Trump and Fox News enjoyed, are as he put it, “the unprecedented level of coordination between the White House that used Fox News and right-wing media as an extension of government.”

“These amounted to basically state media during the Trump administration and there was an enormous amount of coordination between them,” he continued. “I’m aware of — folks have told me that — Donald Trump would either pick up the phone and either talk to anchors directly or task underlings go out and report specific attack lines, proceed on specific instructions from Donald Trump.”

“That is deeply disturbing in a democracy, that a president could go ahead and interfere with the good order and conduct of his government, interfere with the rule of law, interfere with whistle-blowers coming forward,” he added. “That is why I’m bringing the suit. There must be accountability against these actors. And Donald Trump couldn’t do this without the support of his subordinates.”

Keilar then asked how much money he was seeking. Vindman insisted that this is not about monetary compensation and will willfully accept whatever the courts decide.

Vindman is correct in his assessment that former President Trump coordinated messaging with several Fox News hosts who are fair to call his advisors. And during the first impeachment trial, anyone paying attention to the news, particularly right-wing media, would be able to see a coordinated attempt to smear his character. Was it enough to be called a smear attack? The courts will decide.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com