Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly: Trump Officials May be Jailed if They Resist Subpoenas

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said officials in the Trump administration could go to jail if they continue to fight subpoenas and congressional oversight requests.

“We’re going to resist, and if a subpoena is issued and you’re told you must testify, we will back that up,” Connolly said during an appearance on CNN last night.

“And we will use any and all power in our command to make sure it’s backed up — whether that’s a contempt citation, whether that’s going to court and getting that citation enforced, whether it’s fines, whether it’s possible incarceration,” he told host Wolf Blitzer. “We will go to the max to enforce the constitutional role of the legislative branch of government.”

Connolly, who is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, was commentating about current and former administration officials — like senior advisor Stephen Miller, who leads immigration policy at the White House — who have responded with excuses when asked to come before Congress. The lawmaker when as far to say this resistance is”an assault on the legislative branch.”

“We want to hear from him, what is your thinking, what is it you’ve been advising the President, and where is it you think you’re going to be taking us as a country with these kinds of policies and personnel changes?” Connolly said.

Earlier this week, Trump announced his administration “is fighting all the subpoenas.”

“These aren’t like impartial people. The Democrats are trying to win 2020,” he added. “They’re not going to win with the people I see and they’re not going to win against me.”

Watch above, via CNN.

